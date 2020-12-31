Liverpool end 2020 in the same place we've found them for most of the calendar year - right at the very top of the Premier League.

In the early stages of the season, it looked dubious whether the champions would be able to continue that momentum.

Retaining the title will still be a big ask. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have been astonishingly consistent since the turn of the year with very few slip-ups.

The same can't be said of others. Sheffield United are the best example of a side who impressed last season, their roaming centre-backs perplexing their Premier League rivals.

Since then, it appears the Blades have been well and truly found out, not aided by the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United either.

It begs the question of consistency and, of course, which clubs have managed to keep on roughly the same track from January all the way to December.

Courtesy of Transfermarkt, we have the data right here. They've provided a table of the '2020 Premier League' and it just shows how far ahead Liverpool have been.

In the second half of last season and the first half of the current campaign, they've been 11 points clear of Manchester City.

The 2020 Premier League table

The full table can be seen below:

As for Tottenham and Arsenal, it makes a little more worrying reading. Both have sat outside the Champions League spots over the year and even after the former's impressive start, they could find it difficult to break back into the top four in 2021.

At the other end, Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford were relegated last term, and West Brom, Fulham and Leeds have only just come back up. No cause for alarm there.

All eyes now turn to the New Year (thankfully) and the real question is how the *proper* table will look come May.

