Mike Tyson has caused controversy by eating four grams of magic mushrooms whilst featuring as a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast.

Tyson, now 54, has previously admitted to using recreational drugs throughout his professional boxing career, including marijuana and cocaine.

He claimed that he was able to cheat boxing drugs tests back in the day by using urine from his daughter and former wife, and even a fake penis.

Tyson made his return to the ring last month, fighting Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition match in Las Vegas.

‘Iron Mike’ dominated large parts of the bout, showing glimpses of the skills that saw him crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion during his prime years.

He also hasn’t ruled out competing again in the future, with an outlandish potential fight against Anthony Joshua one that Tyson is keeping a close eye on.

On Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, he claimed that he is a regular user of magic mushrooms, and consumed them before the Jones Jr. bout.

He was offered the substance by Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak just five minutes into the recording, and later declared that they should be made legal.

Tyson now runs his own cannabis business, which makes a reported £500,000 per month as of October 2020.

On the podcast, ‘Iron Mike’ also gave his opinion on the upcoming exhibition fight between Paul and Floyd Mayweather, which is set to take place in February 2021.

It will be the first time that Mayweather, who famously has a professional record of 50-0, has stepped into the ring since December 2018, when he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via a first-round TKO.

Speaking about the fight, Tyson said: “Floyd’s going to beat [your] f****** a**.

“But it’s going to be good! It’s going to be good. [You’re] going to fight back though!”

