Barcelona's presidential elections are set to take place on January 24.

The winner faces the prospect of trying to rebuild a club that's been in the midst of a crisis period for well over a year now.

Barca are struggling to win games and trophies, managers have been sacked and the club's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, is close to leaving on a free transfer next summer.

It's all gone wrong for the Catalan giants of late, but a new president could breathe life back into the club after Josep Maria Bartomeu's disastrous reign.

So how can the candidates do just that? Well, agreeing a deal for one of the world's best young players would be a good place to start.

That's apparently what Emili Rousaud has done, according to his advisor Josep Maria Minguella.

Minguella says a deal has already been agreed to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund should Els Millors group win the Barca presidency.

“We know all the conditions and if we win, the following day I will call Mino Raiola and we will accept those conditions," he said when asked about Haaland, per AS. "I have already advised him of that.”

Rousaud's advisor was also questioned on Barca's interest in Kylian Mbappe, to which he replied: “It is a little more complicated because his contract ends the next year. Although, we are on top of the issue and movements have already been made. We are there.”

So, is Haaland really that close to signing for the Blaugrana? Who knows for sure, but it's worth mentioning that many presidential candidates down the years have promised the signing of a big name to help with their campaign.

If Minguella's claims are true, though, and the Norwegian is signed, it'd be a surefire way to get Rousaud in Cules' good books.

However, Haaland would cost well over €100m next summer, as his €75m release clause cannot be triggered until 2022, per Standard.

With Barca currently strapped for cash, the dreams of signing Haaland don't look as if they can become reality anytime soon...

