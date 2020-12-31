Liverpool transfer news: Contact made over January move for Dutch defender

Speaking after the draw with West Bromwich Albion, Jamie Carragher explained Liverpool's need to sign another central defender.

Indeed, it was something the Anfield legend spoke about following Virgil van Dijk's injury in October and he reiterated it again after Sunday's draw with the Baggies in light of Joel Matip's latest injury.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, Liverpool could follow some of that advice.

During yesterday's edition, Duncan Castles revealed that the Premier League champions were 'working on' a potential deal to bring Lille's Sven Botman to Merseyside over the course of next month.

"What they're working on according to my information is a deal for a player who'd be significantly cheaper [than Dayot Upamencano] and that's Sven Botman, who is in first his season at Lille," reveals Castles from 15:23 mark.

"Lille have very difficult financial difficulties.

"My understanding is that Lille would be willing to sell the player probably for twice and a little bit more than what they paid Ajax for him in the summer.

"So you're looking at a 20-year-old just turning international defender who has fantastic statistical attributes.

"My information is that they have been calling and speaking to Botman's agent and that Botman's agent likes the sound of the conversations."

Working his way up the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, the 20-year-old defender only joined the Ligue 1 side in July for around €9m but the collapse of the TV deal in French football could see him depart.

Recently called up to the Netherlands' senior squad, he could offer both a long-term and relatively cheap solution to Liverpool's defensive problems.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

A left-footed defender, Botman could offer Liverpool cover and competition in equal measure for a long time.

According to FBRef, the Dutchman averages a progressive passing distance of 436.8 yards per game which isn't far off the numbers either van Dijk or Gomez were producing prior to their injuries (518.8 and 464.5 yards respectively).

Outside of those two, Botman plays the ball forward more than any other Liverpool defender and - crucially - wins more tackles per game (1.24) than current stand-ins Rhys Williams (0.77) or Nat Phillips (0.33).

With Liverpool deploying a high line at times, having someone strong in the tackle could be another useful tool in the last line of defence.

At a relatively low cost and someone with a lot of his career ahead of him, Botman looks like a good option to have around in the squad.

