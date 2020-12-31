Liverpool have been English football's dominant team in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's men stormed to their first ever Premier League title in 2019/20, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City in second.

The Reds came agonisingly close to amassing 100 points overall, but fell just one short thanks to a few slack performances after 'Project Restart'.

But that won't bother Liverpool fans one bit and the red half of Merseyside will go into 2021 top of the Premier League once again as they seek to retain their title.

Due to the fact that the Reds have been addicted to winning over the past 12 months, they're unsurprisingly top of the pile when compared with all 92 clubs across the English Football League in 2020.

Klopp's side boast a record of 2.2 points won per game, according to data collected by one dedicated Reddit user.

Let's see how the other 91 teams in the English Football League compare...

1-20

Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Leeds, Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton make up the top seven teams from the Premier League. City are the only other team in English football to average more than two points won per game in 2020.

21-40

Everton, Arsenal, Wolves and Leicester are next and it's quite surprising to see the latter so far behind the Gunners, especially given how well Brendan Rodgers' side have started the 2020/21 season.

41-60

Aston Villa's poor start to 2020 sees them finish in 53rd place, behind both Burnley and Fulham. Dean Smith's side look poised to finish far higher in the 2021 table, though.

61-80

West Ham, Newcastle and West Brom just about avoid the bottom three in terms of Premier League teams. They'll be eager to improve their records next year.

81-92

Sheffield United's dismal 2020 is summed up by the fact that they sit in 91st, Chris Wilder's side losing 21 of their 34 Premier League games this year.

Brighton are the only other team from the English top-flight to record less than a point per game, while Crystal Palace are just above the single-digit figure.

