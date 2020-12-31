Lionel Messi will not remember the year 2020 too fondly.

The Barcelona superstar endured a torrid end to the 2019/20 campaign, before publicly declaring that he wanted to leave the club.

Messi eventually remained in Catalonia as he didn't want to enter into a legal battle with the team he's spent his entire professional career with.

However, the summer saga has evidently impacted his form this season and it's fair to say that we're yet to see the Argentine maestro at his very best in 2020/21.

But that doesn't mean Messi's 2020 has been a disaster from a statistical perspective. In fact, the 33-year-old delivered more assists than other player in Europe's top five leagues over the course of the year.

Let's take a look at the 23 players to have registered 10 or more assists in one of Europe's top five leagues in 2020...

Stats from Transfermarkt.

23. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 10 assists

22. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 10 assists

21. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 10 assists

20. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 10 assists

19. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 10 assists

18. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 10 assists

17. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 11 assists

16. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 11 assists

15. Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) - 11 assists

14. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 11 assists

13. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 11 assists

12. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 11 assists

11. Papu Gomez (Atalanta) - 12 assists

10. Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 12 assists

9. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - 12 assists

8. Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) - 12 assists

7. Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin) - 12 assists

6. Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - 13 assists

5. Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) - 15 assists

4. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 15 assists

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 15 assists

2. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 17 assists

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 20 assists

Well played, Leo.

The Argentine superstar is far more than just a scorer of goals, although his playmaking talents have slightly deserted him in 2020/21.

In his 14 La Liga appearances, Messi has contributed only three assists, which by his ridiculously high standards is cause for concern.

Although, it'd probably help if Barcelona hadn't sold his best pal Luis Suarez and left him with an out-of-form Antoine Griezmann to feed...

