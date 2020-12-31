Crystal Palace: Club braced for big transfer interest in star player

Things haven't been easy at Crystal Palace of late.

While the draw with Leicester City stopped the rot somewhat, a four-game winless run will invariably have sapped some of the enjoyment out of the season, even if the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was promising.

According to The Sun, things could be about to get worse for the Eagles.

As if seeing Wilfried Zaha linked with a move to AC Milan wasn't concerning enough, they now claim Palace are braced from an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over in the French capital, those behind the scenes at Selhurst Park are seemingly fearful the Argentine could follow up on the interest he showed in the Ivorian while manager of Tottenham.

For his part, the player himself is said to want to test himself at the highest level.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

A potential bidding war between two of Europe's most illustrious names would be good news for Palace.

While selling a player of such importance can rarely be seen as a particularly good thing, Zaha is out of contract in 2023 and his apparent desire to test himself elsewhere may not be conducive to potentially signing an extension.

With that in mind, it'd surely be better to sell him at the end of the season if he does indeed want to leave and having at least two clubs battling for his signature could push the price up.

Life without Zaha would be strange for Palace but, with a potential revamp of their squad on the cards, perhaps any money received would be helpful.

News Now - Sport News