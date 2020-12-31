It’s been just over a month since the release of the PS5, and let’s just say it’s been quite difficult for anyone who didn’t pre-order one.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was arguably the most highly anticipated console of all time. In today’s world of consumerism, there was very little doubt that the PS5’s release would succeed commercially. In fact, Sony’s latest console has shattered many records already.

According to Digitimes, there have been 3.4 million consoles sold within the first four weeks of its release, which is the highest number of units sold in a four-week period for any PlayStation console.

Digitimes also added that the console is expected to reach 16.8-18 million units in sales come 2021. With the console currently out of stock on Sony’s website and only available via third-party re-sellers, there will surely be an influx in buyers when new units become available.

Industry sources claim that the 16.8-18 million units in sales will be backed by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and other backend service firms to help reach this sales forecast.

TSMC is also aiding AMD in quicker and more efficient production of their custom CPU for the PS5.

Even after just a month of its release, the PS5 has really cemented a place in history as one of the most popular product releases ever. UK retailers have already confirmed that they will not be receiving new units until some time in 2021.

As seen in today’s world of conspicuous spending, third-party re-selling sites like eBay and StockX have seen exorbitant resale values for the PS5, with eBay scalpers reportedly selling the console for upwards of USD $5,000.

Many are still waiting on the opportunity to claim a PS5 as their own, which further showcases how Sony’s latest product has completely refashioned consumerism as we know it.

