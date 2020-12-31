Serie A club lining up move for rarely-seen Everton man valued at £13.5m

Everton have been having an excellent season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table and they have a game in hand on leaders Liverpool, whom they trail by four points.

There is every chance that the Toffees could well qualify for European competition this season, then, and they have won all of their last four outings.

That is all the more impressive when one considers the club defeated Chelsea, Leicester City, and Arsenal in succession before beating Sheffield United.

They are already looking to the January transfer window when it comes to their squad building and it seems they could cash in on winger Bernard.

The 28-year-old has made just one start this season in the Premier League and is clearly out of favour under Ancelotti.

Sport Witness carries a report from Corriere dello Sport claiming that Roma are interested in snapping him up in the winter window.

The club are currently trying to sign Stephan El Shaarawy from Shanghai Shenhua but the deal is dragging and Bernard is seen as a potential alternative.

Everton signed Robin Olsen from Roma on loan in the summer and that relationship could be utilised to snap up the winger.

The report states that both a transfer and a loan are on the table, with Bernard not in Ancelotti’s plans.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

There’s no need for Everton to stand in Bernard’s way.

He isn’t playing and he isn’t contributing to the way the Toffees are playing.

Bernard has played the 90 minutes just once this season, and he clearly isn’t seen as an indispensable member of the squad.

He is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, and if Everton could recoup that kind of fee from Roma then they should snap their hand off.

That money, after all, can then be reinvested.

