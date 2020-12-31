Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been punished by the FA on New Year's Eve.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been banned because of a controversial social media post after the 3-2 win at Southampton that saw Cavani scoring twice off the bench.

The FA said in an official statement: "Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Sunday 29 November 2020.

FA announces ban

"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker’s Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"The post also constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

"An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course."

Man Utd respond

United responded in a statement of their own, writing: “As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.



“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank-you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge, out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.



“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension.

Cavani to miss three games

"The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

The language used by Cavani is said to be affectionate in certain South American circles, but offensive to many in the United Kingdom.

Cavani is set to miss United's Premier League match against Aston Villa on New Year's Day as well as the Carabao Cup semi-final vs Manchester City and their FA Cup third-round tie with Watford.

