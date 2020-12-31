Man Utd starlet rejects new contract as Euro clubs circle

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has struggled for minutes at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance this term, playing 81 minutes at right-back on the opening day against Crystal Palace. United lost 3-1.

Fosu-Mensah has also played twice in the Champions League, come on as a substitute in the defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG.

The Dutchman actually made his first-team breakthrough way back in 2015/16, when he played eight times in the Premier League, but he has struggled to become a permanent fixture in the first-team.

Since then, he has never played more than four times in the league, and was loaned to Crystal Palace in 2017/18 and Fulham in 2018/19.

And it now appears that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford after rejecting the club’s offer of a new contract, per The Daily Mirror.

His deal is set to expire at the end of the season and there are clubs abroad who are interested: Both Marseille and Hertha Berlin, per Sky Sports, are willing to take him in January.

United would like to keep the Netherlands international as a squad option but it does not seem that his minutes at the club are guaranteed.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a fine move from Fosu-Mensah.

The defender could easily have put pen to paper and been happy to sit on the bench at United, collecting his weekly wage.

Instead, it seems that he wants to play regularly and that’s to be admired.

Since 2015, he has played just 30 times for United in various competitions. That’s six appearances per season on average.

Trying to move on and play regularly is to be admired.

