Everton flop labelled "best in Europe" in 2018 could finally leave in January transfer window

Cenk Tosun has been an unmitigated disaster for Everton.

The striker was signed for £27m back in 2018, much to the delight of manager Sam Allardyce, who claimed he was the “best in Europe” at the time.

That hasn’t panned out at all.

In his 56 appearances for the club, he has scored just 10 goals, and was loaned to Crystal Palace in 2020.

His scoring rate, then, is a goal every 0.1 games.

One does have to factor in the point that Tosun has struggled with a cruciate ligament rupture and, this season, he has played just four times in the Premier League, totalling 32 minutes.

Now, though, it seems he could be on his way.

Sport Witness carries a report from Frankfurter Allgemeine in Germany claiming that there could be interest from Eintracht Frankfurt in the forward.

The club need to replace Bas Dost, who is leaving for Club Brugge in January, and Tosun is seen as a potential replacement.

West Bromwich Albion are also said to be in the mix, having just appointed Allardyce, while Besiktas, with whom he played in Turkey, are also interested.

Tosun has a contract until 2022 and is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Everton need to take any offer they can get.

Tosun has been absolutely terrible and one has to think that this is the time for a clean break.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored 14 goals this season, while the likes of Richarlison and Alex Iwobi also offer support to the England international.

Whether the Toffees really want a back-up to their top scorer or not, the Turkey international simply isn’t good enough.

Shift him out and move on.

