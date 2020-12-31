European giants eyeing Leeds' summer signing

Leeds United signed Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer.

The Whites snapped up the Spain international as a way of bolstering Marcelo Bielsa’s squad in the transfer window.

They spent around £26m to snaffle the striker away from the Spanish club, for whom he had scored 59 goals in 220 appearances.

He has somewhat struggled this season, though, and has scored just three goals in the Premier League.

Rodrigo has been played in a variety of positions under manager Marcelo Bielsa, appearing as a striker, an attacking midfielder and a centre forward.

And now he is in the news in terms of a potential exit from Elland Road.

Sport Witness carries a report from TuttoNapoli claiming that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing a striker following the departure of Diego Costa.

The ex-Chelsea man left on a free transfer earlier this week and the club are interested in signing a number of forwards, including Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.

Rodrigo is also on the list, and the report states that Atletico would like to bring in a forward who has experience of playing in La Liga; Rodrigo ticks that box.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Leeds need to nip this in the bud.

Rodrigo hasn’t properly adjusted to life in the Premier League yet, mainly due to the fact that he isn’t playing in one position.

If the club were to give him the chance to play as an out-and-out striker perhaps his goal return would improve but he isn’t actually a player defined by his tally; his hard work and industrious running remain invaluable.

But they have splashed the cash and handed him a contract until 2024.

A year hasn’t even elapsed yet; letting him go would be a nonsense.

