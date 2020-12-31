Tottenham's Harry Kane has been linked with a sensational transfer in 2021.

The Spurs superstar has romped his way to an astonishing nine goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season, meaning that any hopes of the club winning the title would likely hinge on him.

However, rumours have been gathering over the last few years concerning Kane's future in north London with his rampant form proving incongruous with Spurs' long-standing trophy drought.

Man City interested in a move?

One can't help imagining that the arrival of Jose Mourinho somewhat assuaged Kane's fears in the short-term, but if the 'Special One' can't even reap success, it might be the final straw.

Well, that might well be the case if you have your ear pressed against the rumour mill, but something that seems to be gathering greater pace and credence surrounds Manchester City.

The Citizens have been lacking an out-and-out goalscorer this season and with the legendary Sergio Aguero's contract running out in the summer, Pep Guardiola will fast need a replacement.

Potential 2021 approach

Several names have already been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, but we're not sure any of them have been quite as tantalising as Kane, who has won two Premier League Golden Boots.

And we say that because Bild writer and revered reporter Christian Falk tweeted on Thursday afternoon that the Citizens were lining up an astonishing €100 million for Kane next summer.

Prefixed with 'Our rumor of the week', the claim has been acknowledged by Goal on Twitter and seems to signal City's intentions to raid one of their biggest Premier League rivals in 2021.

Potential Premier League history

The hefty transfer fee, which translates to around £89 million, would rank alongside Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United as one of, if not the, most expensive deal in Premier League history.

It would also replace Virgil van Dijk's move from Southampton to Liverpool as the most lucrative transfer fee exchanged between Premier League clubs in the competition's 28-year existence.

However, regardless of the free, you have to imagine that City would need to fight tooth and nail around the negotiating table because a Spurs future without Kane looks a pretty bleak one...

