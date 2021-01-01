Spurs' £26.5m-rated target switches agents ahead of potential Premier League move - report

Leon Bailey has become a star at Bayer Leverkusen.

Still just 23, he arrived at the German club in 2017, having spent two years in the first-team at Belgian club Genk.

Across his three years in the Bundesliga, he has made 134 appearances for the club and has scored 33 goals and registered 22 assists.

He has been in good form this season already, too, scoring four goals in 10 starts in the league, and he has now appeared to take a step towards the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reports that he has signed with Will Salthouse’s Unique Sports Management company amid links with a number of top-flight clubs.

The report states that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Arsenal are all interested in signing the Jamaica international and have sent scouts to run the rule over him.

The report also claims that both Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a move.

Bailey is a flying winger and is valued at £26.5m by Transfermarkt, while he has a contract that runs until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is sure to intensify the speculation around Bailey and one has to say that he would be perfect for Spurs.

They have a dearth of quality on the right flank, with their main options being Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, and Erik Lamela.

Bale has struggled since his arrival on loan from Real Madrid, while Lucas and Lamela have offered diminishing returns in recent years.

Bringing in someone like Bailey, a player with a huge ceiling and with the ability to get up and down the flank and score goals, would be perfect.

Daniel Levy ought to get on the phone to Mr. Salthouse!

