Jack Grealish gets selected in Garth Crooks' Premier League Team of the Year

It's been an incredible year for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The ethereal playmaker has elevated onto a platform alongside some of the most elite players in world football since he arrived in the Premier League.

Indeed, those who doubted his ability to transfer his Championship form into the top flight have been left red-faced.

Towards the back end of the 2019/20 season, Grealish inspired a seemingly doomed Villa side to pull off a great escape.

Had Dean Smith's side failed to beat the drop, it's incredibly unlikely Grealish would still be at Villa Park.

But survive they did and this season he's continued to perform with sublime swagger and tangible authority, earning him admirers across the nation as a result.

Following weeks of clamour from fans and pundits alike, Grealish was finally awarded his first England cap against Denmark back in September.

Ahead of Euro 2021, it's difficult to envisage a scenario in which Grealish is not named on the teamsheet when England get their campaign underway against Croatia.

And as 2020 draws to a close, Grealish has received one final slice of acclaim, with BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks the latest in line to eulogise over the 25-year-old.

Grealish was named as one of three central midfielders in Crooks' Team of the Year selection, featuring alongside Bruno Fernandes and Jordan Henderson in a majestic trio.

Here's what Crooks had to say about Grealish's inclusion.

"The contribution Grealish made to Aston Villa's Premier League survival last season was quite extraordinary. However, what has taken place since Villa's miraculous escape from relegation has been phenomenal.

"They put seven goals past Liverpool, three past Leicester with 10 men and even topped the table during the early part of the season. Grealish has been their mastermind in every single game.

"The issue now facing the Villa star is can he do the same for his country?"

With six goals and eight assists to his name this season, there's no doubt that Grealish is the most effective English playmaker in the Premier League right now.

It's imperative that Southgate finds a way of incorporating him into his system at the Euros: his ability to do so could shape the Three Lions' chances of ending their perennial wait for a major trophy.

It's also intriguing to note that one of Crooks' selections in his front three, namely Sadio Mane, was only named in Crooks' Team of the Week column four times throughout the year, whereas Grealish got the call-up on six separate occasions.

If Grealish continues on this trajectory it surely won't be too long before one of Europe's behemoths tables a massive bid.

