West Ham move for La Liga star with £183m release clause

West Ham United are looking towards the January transfer window.

The club have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and appear to have already staved off the black dog of relegation.

The Hammers are currently 12 points clear of 18th-placed Fulham, while they are just six behind fourth-placed Everton.

David Moyes’ side are looking up instead of down, then, and it seems they are eyeing reinforcements to help their quest for European qualification.

Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Deportivo claiming that there is interest in Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo.

The 24-year-old has struggled for minutes under Ronald Koeman and has made just one start in La Liga this season, in the recent 1-1 draw with Eibar.

West Ham are interested, while a number of clubs from Serie A are also said to be monitoring him.

The report claims that the Hammers have made contact with Barca over a potential deal for the Dominican Republic international.

Barca are not willing to let Firpo leave on loan and would rather have it be a permanent transfer, though they want a high transfer fee for the player.

He is valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt and has a buy-out clause that stands at £183m; Barca paid up to £27.5m to sign him from Real Betis in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be interesting.

West Ham only really have Arthur Masuaku as an out-and-out left-back given Aaron Cresswell’s success since moving to centre-back.

Bringing Firpo in would solve that issue and he is a genuinely intriguing prospect.

The 24-year-old averaged 1.4 tackles per game last season, one interception, 0.6 key passes, and a pass success rate of 88.8%, per WhoScored.

He would be an excellent signing if the Hammers could agree a deal.

