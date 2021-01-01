By virtue of Jose Mourinho's association with some of Europe's most prestigious outfits, Spurs are bound to be linked with players boasting serious pedigree while the Portuguese boss remains in charge.

Both Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos have been touted with moves to north London in recent weeks, as has another player Mourinho managed during his time at Real Madrid, namely Sami Khedira.

In light of rumours linking him with a reunion with either Carlo Ancelotti or Mourinho in the Premier League, Khedira recently admitted that he'd been in contact with the latter in an interview with ZDF.

"There are talks and exchanges," said Khedira. "We never lost touch after our time together at Real Madrid."

And with the 33-year-old Juventus veteran available to speak with clubs outside of Italy from 1 January, rumours over his future are beginning to heat up.

Indeed, Khedira's contract is due to expire in June 2021 and he's undoubtedly one of the more attractive soon-to-be free agent options to consider in January.

Having been completely frozen out by Andrea Pirlo this season, Khedira appears to have set his sights on a move to English football.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, the 77-cap Germany international admitted that he's been physically preparing for a potential move to the Premier League, which is bound to intensify speculation linking him with a move to Spurs.

"The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake,” says Khedira in the exclusive interview.

He later goes on to deliver a not so cryptic message regarding his next move in football: "I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity. I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

This would be an excellent piece of business from Spurs.

Mourinho's love affair with the double pivot has manifested itself this season, and he'll need quality in that area to ensure his side remain difficult to break down and compact in the centre of the park.

Alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the 2014 World Cup winner would add a slice of panache and offer an intriguing alternative to Moussa Sissoko in fixtures demanding less physicality and more ingenuity going forward.

That he has personally revealed his efforts behind the scenes to prepare himself for the Premier League suggests that his mind may already be made up.

Now, for any interested party, it's a case of winning the fight for his signature.

Given he will be available for free at the end of the season, or on a cut-price deal in January, this is a no-brainer for the Lilywhites.

