Everton news: Calvert-Lewin selected in Garth Crooks' team of 2020

Even the most optimistic and patient of Everton fans would have struggled to envisage Dominic Calvert-Lewin's rise to stardom even when Carlo Ancelotti arrived at the club.

The towering centre-forward looked out of his depth when he was breaking through into the senior set up, and his consistently ineffective displays left most questioning if he was up to the standard required in the Premier League.

But the 23-year-old's progression just goes to show how a tweak of a tactical system and the influence of a new manager can impact individual performances.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 from 18 games this season and his form has underpinned a run of form that has enabled Everton to rise into 4th place at the turn of the year.

And his transformation has certainly not been wasted on BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Indeed, Crooks has named his Team of the Year for 2020 and he included the former Sheffield United trainee at the spearhead of his attack, with Son Heung-min and Sadio Mane providing support either side.

Unsurprisingly, Crooks cited Ancelotti's arrival as the key turning point in Calvert-Lewin's career as he justified his selection.

"Last season Everton were in total disarray, with the threat of relegation hanging over them. In came caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who grabbed the team by the scruff of the neck and invested an enormous amount of faith in a young footballer by the name of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"He led the line gallantly and chased every ball. He even scored the occasional goal. However, when Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Goodison a striker was born. Goals seem to be flying in from everywhere for him now, with England call-ups quickly following.

"The transformation in the lad's game during the past 12 months has been quite phenomenal and that's why he leads the line in my team of the year."

Calvert-Lewin's inclusion is completely merited after what he's achieved this season.

Not only is the Everton talisman a fully fledged England international with two goals to his name, he's also refreshingly honest and well spoken in front of the media.

He's clearly got the right attitude to maintain his ascent in 2021, and the Toffees faithful will be hoping his form can help the club return to Europe come the end of the season.

With a Transfermarkt valuation of £40.5 million, Calvert-Lewin is now the 15th most valuable centre-forward in world football according to the popular football website.

What a transformation from the once Bambi-esque forward.

