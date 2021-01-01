Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has denied reports that he hosted a New Year's Eve party with 500 people.

Following media reports concerning the size of his end of year celebration, the Brazil international posted a short clip on his Instagram story to address the situation.

While walking around his home in Brazil, Neymar did not stop short of denying that the event took place but rather suggested that it was hosted in a secure environment.

The 29-year-old claimed that it was a gathering with friends and family, all of whom were tested for coronavirus ahead of the party.

He also suggested that the guests were social distancing.

With the pandemic still a firm threat worldwide, Neymar's decision to host a party has caused quite the stir in the media.

It's clear from the video on his Instagram story that there were dozens of guests due to attend, with a set table showing plenty were expected to arrive at his home.

It's unlikely that his video will do much to quell the criticism he has received, however.

The beginning of the new year means that Neymar now has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at PSG, a fact that certainly won't be wasted on some of the top clubs in Europe.

With plenty of his best years still ahead of him, it will be intriguing to see if the 103-cap Brazil international decides to extend his current deal at Parc des Princes or embark on a new challenge away from France.

You can see what Neymar had to say in response to reports regarding his party on his Instagram story.

