Manchester United earned a dramatic victory over Wolves in their Premier League clash on Tuesday evening.

The two teams cancelled each other out for the majority of the game in what was a dull affair.

But Marcus Rashford won it for the Red Devils in stoppage time.

The English forward cut inside from the right and his left-footed strike found it's way into the net with aid from a deflection.

It was a massive victory for United, who moved up to second with that win.

They are now just three points behind Liverpool and could join them at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Aston Villa on Friday evening.

And David de Gea summed up what it meant to Man United with his reaction to the late goal.

New footage, posted by @ManUnitedZone_ on Twitter, shows the Spaniard passionately celebrating after Rashford's effort found the back of the net.

You can watch the video below:

The passion!

De Gea knew just how important that goal was as United go in search of their 21st English top-flight title.

United fans enjoyed the video too, with the clip gaining over 5k retweets and 38k 'likes'.

You can view some of the best reaction below:

De Gea spoke spoke about the good feeling around the club after the win.

“I think we now have a winning mentality and this is very important for the team,” he said, per the Guardian.

“All of us want to win, we keep trying until the end. It was great to see the team trying to score until the last minute and then we scored a goal so it’s perfect for us.

“At the moment we feel very strong, very confident so now we have to start 2021 like we finished this year – with confidence, strong, with a winning mentality and like we play a [cup] final every game so let’s go for it.”

