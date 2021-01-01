The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting 11 of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been uncovered - and it certainly makes for interesting reading.

The 21-year-old England international has built up an impressive side. It is, however, not as full of legendary ICON cards as you might expect. Instead, Mount includes a total of eight current players in his first-choice team.

Mount himself is part of the team - with a 99-rated card. There is no room for any of his Chelsea teammates, though. The only other Stamford Bridge connection within the side is Ruud Gullit, who both played for and managed Chelsea in the mid-1990s. The Dutchman occupies a central midfield spot for Mount - with his ICON card having a rating of 90.

Who does Mason Mount have in his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

Though there is a noticeable lack of Chelsea players in Mount's line-up, the same cannot be said for the Blues' Premier League rivals Liverpool.

In fact, Mount finds a home for no less than seven representatives from Anfield - including their first-choice goalkeeper and entire defensive line.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson all feature for Mount, whose Ultimate Team was brought to the attention of the world by Reddit user charrisard.

And, as if Mount did not have enough players from the red half of Merseyside involved in his set-up, his wide attacking positions are filled by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Mount's Ultimate Team, which can be seen in full in the image above, is rounded out by legendary ICON players Patrick Vieira and Brazillian superstar striker Ronaldo.

Make no mistake, the card ratings of the seven Liverpool players definitely justify inclusion in the team. With that said, there are other players available with similar ratings who are not current Liverpool players.

Whatever the reasons behind it, there is an undeniable theme to Mount's Ultimate Team.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that lining up alongside much of the Liverpool first team on FIFA is as close as Mason Mount gets to playing regularly at Anfield!

News Now - Sport News