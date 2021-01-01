Confusion over Arsenal pursuit of £17.9m-rated La Liga ace

Arsenal’s interest in Isco continues to be reported on.

There have been plenty of stories claiming that the Gunners would like to sign the Spain international from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

A previous report from a PA Sport journalist claimed that any deal would have to be a loan, with Real subsidising a large portion of his wages.

Isco has made just three starts under Zinedine Zidane in La Liga this season, and it seems he is nearing an exit in the winter.

However, a new report casts doubt on whether the Gunners will actually be signing the 28-year-old.

Sport Witness carries a report from Spanish outlet AS claiming that it is not actually clear if the Gunners are intending to move for him.

The newspaper says the club’s entourage have yet to be informed of Arsenal’s interest and there is another solution available for Isco.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Sevilla have been linked with an interest too and the report states that he could move to the Spanish club in the summer if he does not seal a move in January.

Real want €20m (£17.9m) for him, and Zidane’s side are more than happy to keep him if there is no offer at the turn of the year.

While Arsenal’s interest is said to be real, there is a definite lack of clarity here.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is a bit weird.

Arsenal do seem to have an interest in signing Isco but it doesn’t feel like they are at the head of the queue to sign the playmaker.

The Gunners do need an injection of creativity – one thinks Mesut Ozil could somehow help with that – but Isco may not be seen as the answer.

It seems as though there’s confusion here.

If he is to move, one feels a switch to Sevilla is more likely than a move to north London at this point.

News Now - Sport News