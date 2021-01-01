Liverpool make contact with obscure £5.4m-rated centre-back to solve injury woes

Liverpool’s central defensive situation has taken up plenty of column inches this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

They were forced to play midfielder Fabinho at centre-back against Newcastle United alongside the 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips.

The Reds are still top of the Premier League table, of course, and are three points clear of second-placed Manchester United, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a game in hand. Liverpool do have a significantly better goal difference, though.

Still, it feels as though a new central defender is needed in the January transfer window and it seems plans are afoot.

Sport Witness carries a report from Corriere Granata journalist Matteo Pedrosi, who claims that the Reds are hoping to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

Liverpool are said to have made contact with Bremer’s representatives to make their intentions known.

Bremer has played 54 times for Torino since his move from Atletico Mineiro back in 2018.

This season, the 23-year-old has played 11 times in Serie A, scoring in the 4-3 defeat to Lazio.

Arguably one of their first-choice centre-backs, Bremer has a contract until 2023 and is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt.

Everton are also said to be interested, and Torino are willing to move him on provided they can find a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this is a bit of a weird one.

Bremer has come out of nowhere here, but he seems a player who could slot in under Klopp.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.1 tackles per game, 2.5 interceptions, and 4.6 clearances in Serie A.

He also has a passing accuracy of 86.9%, and he is clearly a player who knows what it takes to defend effectively.

Really, that is all Liverpool need at this point. Their injury woes will heal, a stop gap is all that’s required.

