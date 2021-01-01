Conor McGregor is set to return to action later this month. MMA's biggest star will headline UFC 257 opposite Dustin Poirier on January 23, which will be a little over a year after he last competed.

'The Notorious' had planned for a busy 2020, intending to fight three times in the UFC Octagon. However, as with many plans, COVID-19 put a firm stop to that - meaning that McGregor's only action in the calendar year was his 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone last January.

McGregor, as we all know, is never one to stay out of the limelight, though. The Irishman was active on social media throughout 2020, informing the world of his next moves. One of the engagements that McGregor mapped out was a return to the boxing ring, potentially against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

A recent clip posted on Twitter, however, reminded us all of how badly McGregor struggled in his professional boxing debut, suggesting a bout with Pacquiao might not be the best idea.

McGregor did far better than many expected when he met Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, holding his own for the first few rounds of the fight. However, as the evening progressed, McGregor began to tire - and his technical shortcomings were fully exposed.

Twitter user stargazer109 uploaded a brief clip to the social media platform showing just how out of his depth McGregor looked by the later stages of the bout.

In the three-second video, an open-mouthed McGregor is shown attempting to land a right-handed jab on Mayweather. The punch, though, falls embarrassingly short - with clearly visible distance between McGregor's fist and its intended target.

"Conor McGregor hitting Floyd Mayweather with a brutal jab," reads the caption that accompanies the tweet, mocking McGregor's efforts.

McGregor would fall to a stoppage defeat in round 10 - and has not boxed professionally since. The 32-year-old is one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, but his skills from that sport do not necessarily translate well to the boxing arena.

The maximum amount of time that a UFC title fight can last is 25 minutes, meaning that McGregor had fought beyond that point at the time he was finished by Mayweather. In addition to the contrasting stamina requirements, the striking techniques employed in either sport are also very different from one another.

From a competitive point of view, McGregor would almost certainly be better served to remain in the UFC for the remainder of his career. However, given that just his base pay for the Mayweather fight was reportedly a whopping $30 million, it would be a surprise not to see him box again at some point.

When that time comes, though, expect him to have done plenty of work to make sure that he never throws another jab as weak as the one he threw against Floyd Mayweather.

