"Like Leo Messi" - Leeds ace compared to Barcelona legend after superb display

Raphinha is becoming a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United team.

The Whites signed the 24-year-old from French club Stade Rennais in the summer and he has gone from strength to strength in the starting XI.

He has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season and he has scored two goals, while also registering two assists.

He scored Leeds’ fifth goal in the thumping 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, a stunning strike from range that left the goalkeeper floundering.

Raphinha is an impressive attacker; he averages 2.5 shots per game in the league, 1.5 key passes, 1.2 dribbles, and one cross per game, per WhoScored.

And Alex McLeish, the former Premier League manager, believes that the left-footed Brazilian is akin to Lionel Messi in the way he plays.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The goal was magnificent.

“I love to watch these type of players who have a real love of the ball and running with it and it is if the ball is glued to their boots. Ryan Giggs is one back in the day.

“Raphinha has that left-foot wand and that’s always fascinated me. Guys with a left foot like Leo Messi, like Rivellino going way back.

“Now you have guys like Raphinha come in and he’s only going to go one way and it’s onto his left and Sam [Allardyce] will be saying, ‘why do you let Raphinha come in on his left? He’s a left-footer, he’s going to go on his left and he’s going to hit it on his left, force him onto his right and he could stumble over the ball.’”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This might sound like screaming praise but McLeish is right.

Raphinha is an excellent dribbler and he clearly strikes fear into the majority of defenders he faces.

A genuinely skilful, technical player, he has real power in his left foot and he is majestic to watch at times.

He could add more goals and assists to his game, of course, and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to unlock that.

Still, he remains one of the most exciting players to watch in the top-flight.

