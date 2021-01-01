Edinson Cavani was on top of the world when he emerged off the bench to score a late winner against Southampton on November 29.

But he found himself trouble for an Instagram post he sent after the game.

In a message to a friend, which he posted to his story, Cavani used a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.

He deleted the post a few hours after it was posted due to backlash.

The Uruguayan was charged and on Thursday afternoon he was handed a three-match ban and a £100,000 fine.

He must also complete a 'face-to-face' education programme.

Cavani sent an emotional post on Instagram after finding out his punishment.

“I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment,” Cavani wrote. “I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view.

“I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!

“I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life. I send you a sincere hug.”

Cavani has been sent many messages of support from fellow professionals - with the most notable of which coming from Ander Herrera.

The former Man United midfielder, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, wrote on his Instagram post: "If they ban you for that. The world is going to s**t. Big hugs and stay strong Edi."

Marcos Rojo also backed Cavani, writing: "Those who know you know the kind of person you are !!!"

While former PSG teammate Jese Rodriguez wrote: "You are great and those of us who know you know the heart that you have."

Cavani will now be suspended for United's upcoming games against Aston Villa, Man City and Watford.

He will return for the Red Devils' Premier League match against Burnley on January 12.

