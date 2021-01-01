Wolves eyeing £5.4m-rated ace to replace injured Jimenez

Wolves may have plans to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

Raul Jimenez suffered a sickening injury against Arsenal, fracturing his skull.

He faces a significant lay-off and Wolves have struggled in front of goal without him.

Since his injury, they have scored four goals in six games, winning just once, in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

And now it seems they are on the lookout for a new centre-forward.

Football Insider reports that they are interested in Angers striker Stephane Bahoken.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

The 28-year-old is a Cameroon international and he has scored five goals in 14 games for the club thus far this season.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing the forward but Wolves are the only club named in the report.

Bahoken is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt and the report states that the dire financial straits of Ligue 1 means Angers might have to cash in should Wolves come knocking.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t the answer.

Bahoken doesn’t have a good track record of scoring goals across an entire season.

He scored 11 goals in the 2018/19 season across 32 games but then scored just four in 20 last term.

This season, he obviously has five in 14, and this doesn’t feel like a player who would be able to jump straight into the Premier League and start scoring goals.

He has netted 20 times in the league in three seasons; Jimenez, in his last three campaigns, has scored 33.

Enough said.

News Now - Sport News