Wolves eyeing £5.4m-rated ace to replace injured Jimenez
Wolves may have plans to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.
Raul Jimenez suffered a sickening injury against Arsenal, fracturing his skull.
He faces a significant lay-off and Wolves have struggled in front of goal without him.
Since his injury, they have scored four goals in six games, winning just once, in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea.
And now it seems they are on the lookout for a new centre-forward.
Football Insider reports that they are interested in Angers striker Stephane Bahoken.
The 28-year-old is a Cameroon international and he has scored five goals in 14 games for the club thus far this season.
A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing the forward but Wolves are the only club named in the report.
Bahoken is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt and the report states that the dire financial straits of Ligue 1 means Angers might have to cash in should Wolves come knocking.
GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…
This isn’t the answer.
Bahoken doesn’t have a good track record of scoring goals across an entire season.
He scored 11 goals in the 2018/19 season across 32 games but then scored just four in 20 last term.
This season, he obviously has five in 14, and this doesn’t feel like a player who would be able to jump straight into the Premier League and start scoring goals.
He has netted 20 times in the league in three seasons; Jimenez, in his last three campaigns, has scored 33.
Enough said.News Now - Sport News