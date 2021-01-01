As a seven-time world champion and a record holder for most race wins and pole positions, Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

Since making his debut in the sport in 2007, Hamilton’s record is unmatched by any other driver of his generation.

The Brit’s first Drivers’ Championship was secured in the most thrilling fashion in 2008, when the McLaren driver overtook Toyota’s Timo Glock at the final corner of the final lap in Brazil to win the title by one point.

Hamilton joined Mercedes from the 2013 season, and after an opening season which saw the car struggle at times for overall race pace, the team built a title-winning machine for 2014.

Mercedes have won every championship available – both Drivers’ and Constructors’ – ever since, with Hamilton winning six out of a possible seven.

His major success in the sport has also led to him becoming one of the most marketable athletes in the world. We’ll take a delve into Hamilton’s overall net worth below.

How much is Lewis Hamilton worth?

According to Forbes, Hamilton earns around $42m (£30.7m) per year via salary and winnings. The vast majority of this is made up by his Mercedes contract, which is currently up for renewal having expired at the end of 2020.

The 35-year-old sits 40th on Forbes’s Celebrity 100 list, ahead of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. In 2020, he was the 13th-highest paid athlete in the world.

Hamilton’s net earnings, according to the Celebrity 100 list, stand at $54m (£39.4m) as of April 2020.

How much does Lewis Hamilton earn from endorsements?

Hamilton currently earns a total of $12m (£9m) from endorsements. As well as completing promotional work for Mercedes-Benz as part of his contract with them, the Brit is also sponsored by major companies such as L’Oreal, Bose, Puma and Tommy Hilfiger.

How much charity work does Lewis Hamilton take part in?

In 2013, Hamilton became a global ambassador for education for the Save The Children charity. Two years later, he was announced as the first ambassador for the Invictus Games Foundation. He also works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and UNICEF.

During the Australian bushfire crisis, he donated over £380,000 to help fire and animal rescue services in the country.

Last year, the Mercedes driver set up the Hamilton Commission alongside the Royal Academy of Engineering, which aims to address the under-representation of Black people in UK motorsport.

