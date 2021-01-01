The 2020/21 Premier League season is reaching its halfway point and there have been many standout performers already this campaign.

Bruno Fernandes has been incredible as Man United have emerged into title challengers once again.

The Portuguese has directly contributed to 18 goals in 15 English top-flight games to start the season, which is an insane tally for a midfielder.

Elsewhere, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been scoring goals at will for Everton, while Harry Kane has been doing some superhuman things for Tottenham.

The three aforementioned all feature in Alan Shearer's Team of the Season so far.

But who joins them? View the Newcastle legend's best XI of the Premier League season below:

Firstly, one thing we feel the need to make clear, is that his side may be based on Fantasy Football.

So that may explain why Heung-min Son and Jack Grealish are in the centre of midfield, while Kane is out on the left-wing.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Jack Grealish, who are worth a combined £61.2m according to Transfermarkt, both make the side.

Tottenham and Liverpool are the two other sides that have two representatives in the team.

There's still some very controversial calls in there.

Ben Chilwell has been brilliant so far this season for Chelsea but Andy Robertson makes the team in front of him.

That isn't too outrageous given Robertson is arguably the best left-back in the world, but Chelsea fans may feel aggrieved.

There are no Man City players, with Kevin De Bruyne the most notable omission.

The Belgian midfielder is among the very best in the world and he hasn't hit the heights of last season, but he's still notched two goals and eight assists in 2020/21.

Elsewhere, Kurt Zouma misses out despite chipping in with four goals, while there is also no place for the impressive Patrick Bamford.

But, in my opinion, the most controversial decision by Shearer is the inclusion of Klopp.

Let's get things straight - Klopp is the best manager in the world.

However, Liverpool have not looked the same this season. Yes, they have had to battle injuries.

But I think there are more deserving managers. Dean Smith has taken a team that so nearly got relegated last season to a top four side.

Ralph Hasenhutttl and Brendan Rodgers have also done great things at Southampton and Leicester respectively.

All three are more deserving of being named the best manager in the Premier League so far this season.

Shearer was never going to please everyone and you can see some reaction from football fans below:

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News