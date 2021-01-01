UFC legend Chuck Liddell has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be “worried” about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

Khabib retired from the sport in October after defeating Justin Gaethje, stating that he no longer wished to fight without his late father in his corner.

In more recent times, rumours have abounded that the Russian could be enticed back to the Octagon, with UFC president Dana White stating that he is set to meet Khabib in Dubai next month, the same week that McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier.

It will be the Irishman’s first fight since January 2020, when he defeated Donald Cerrone via knockout before announcing his third retirement on social media.

His second retirement came following a fourth-round defeat to Khabib at UFC 229 in October 2018, and McGregor has been keen to secure a rematch with the Russian ever since.

But former UFC light-heavyweight champion Liddell has raised doubts over Khabib’s motivation for a second fight with ‘Notorious’.

He explained to LowKickMMA, via the Daily Mirror: “In the last fight, I think he [McGregor] did what he needed to do to have a shot at beating Khabib.

“The problem was he was tired by the third round and he had nothing left behind his punches.

“He got Khabib a little tired and he had a chance to throw and he just had nothing left to knock him out.

“So, if he can make it through those first two rounds and still have that snap he’s got, he can take a shot at him.

It doesn’t seem like Khabib wants to give him a shot… and that doesn’t make sense unless Khabib is worried about getting beat. Maybe Khabib is worried about Conor getting better and beating him, I don’t know.

The first fight, which set a record for the biggest MMA pay-per-view event, garnered plenty of controversy following Khabib’s victory.

The two fighters, as well as members of their entourage, were involved in a major scuffle, which led to Khabib and McGregor receiving nine-month and six-month suspensions from the sport respectively.

