Mikel Arteta steadied the Arsenal ship between Christmas and New Year with a pair of morale-boosting victories over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, but he's not out of the woods just yet.

The Gunners are in 13th place and nine points adrift of 4th place Everton having played a game more than the Toffees.

It's a testing time for the Spaniard in his first full season in management, and a recent report from the Daily Mirror suggests he is experiencing issues behind the scenes.

Indeed, the report claims that an unnamed Arsenal player confronted Arteta in front of the rest of the squad and accused his manager of treating some individuals differently during a team meeting.

It seems that the 38-year-old has plenty of problems to deal with both on and off the field.

Arteta's stubborn refusal to rotate his squad and hand opportunities to often overlooked players was noted during Arsenal's recent run of seven games without a win.

While the report does not explicitly reveal the exact details of what the player in question has accused Arteta of, it's fair to infer that his selection policy in recent months may have been at the crux of the issue.

However, the inclusion of both Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe in the pair of victories against Chelsea and Brighton seems to have quelled some of the criticism being fired in Arteta's direction.

That Arsenal managed to claim six points from those fixtures has provided some vindication for those who most vehemently criticised Arteta's selection policy.

Ahead of the north London outfit's trip to West Brom on 2 January, it seems that concerns over his treatment towards certain players remain in the club's dressing room.

