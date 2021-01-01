Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account just days after becoming embroiled in controversy following Leeds United's win over West Bromwich Albion.

While working as a pundit on Amazon's coverage of the Leeds game, Carney suggested that Marcelo Bielsa's side may have failed to in promotion without the pandemic-induced, mid-season hiatus in the 2019/20 campaign.

Though it's become something of a footballing cliché, Bielsa's sides have been accused of suffering from burnout in the past following notable end of season dips during his time as manager of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao.

The Whites also tailed off in the Argentine's first season in charge of the club, which only fuelled the narrative surrounding the knock-on effects of his intense, hard-running philosophy.

Following Leeds' resounding 5-0 win over the Baggies on 29 December, Carney expressed concern over the club's ability to maintain their impressive form for the remainder of the season before suggesting they were promoted to the Premier League because of the coronavirus.

Her comments left plenty of Leeds fans incensed on social media, and the club's official account called her out in an act of retaliation.

Leeds have been heavily condemned for their actions, with high-profile figures such as Rio Ferdinand and Megan Rapinoe expressing support for the pundit.

But it seems that the subsequent social media storm, which has seen swathes of Leeds fans hurl abhorrent, sexist abuse in Carney's direction, has forced her to delete her Twitter account.

The events that have unfolded since Leeds' tweet in response to her comments underline one of the biggest problems with social media.

In response to the news regarding Carney's decision to delete her Twitter account, Guardian Football Weekly podcast presenter Max Rushden urged people to be nice on social media and expressed his disappointment at the abuse she's received.

Whether you agree with Carney's assessment on Leeds or not, there's simply no justification for the nature and scale of the abuse she has been subjected to.

