Recently, we revisited John Terry’s final minute as a Chelsea player.

The defender decided to bring himself off during his side’s Premier League match against Sunderland to bring the curtain down on his incredible career.

It was certainly…different.

“I had a discussion with the manager – I think he wanted to get the boys that didn’t play on Monday night against Watford and give them a run out. So I kind of negotiated with him to play 26 minutes and come off. It was a compromise between the two of us," Terry told Sky Sports after the match.

“We knew it was coming and we agreed to put the ball out,” Sunderland boss David Moyes added.

So why are we talking about this incident again?

Well, we’ve just remembered that three people actually bet on him to be substituted in the 26th-minute of the match.

Obviously, Terry wore the No.26 throughout his Chelsea career and thought it would be the perfect way to end his 19 years at Stamford Bridge.

Substituting yourself is something that had never been done - and something that hasn’t happened since. And for good reason.

Nobody could have seen it coming.

Apart from the three punters who placed a bet on that exact thing happening.

At the time, Bookmakers Paddy Power told the BBC that three gamblers got odds of 100/1 for Terry to be replaced in the 26th minute. Although he eventually left the pitch in the 28th minute, Paddy Power paid out.

"We replied to a novelty request for odds on John Terry's substitution - one of hundreds on the Chelsea game - and fair play to the three punters who were on at odds of 100-1," a Paddy Power spokesman said.

"To be honest the only mistake here is we should have clocked sooner there'd be another cringe-worthy Chelsea send-off for JT."

Two betting slips were soon doing the rounds on social media with stakes of £25 and £10, returning £2,525 and £1,010 respectively.

Incredible.

Was this simply a PR stunt from Paddy Power or did three people actually win big thanks to Terry’s ego-trip? Did the punters have inside knowledge? Were they Chelsea players or close to Terry? So many questions, so few answers.

What a bizarre story all round.

