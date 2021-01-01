Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid.

Son has established himself as one of the most potent goal threats in the Premier League, forming a formidable understanding with Harry Kane in the process.

The pairing have combined to goal scoring effect on 40 different occasions throughout their careers, with 13 of those goals arriving during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Son/Kane dynamic has been one of the biggest talking points of the season, and it seems that the South Korea international has earned a serious admirer in the process.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Real Madrid are due to meet Spurs in order to acquire more information about the player ahead of a potential swoop.

The Twitter-verified journalist also suggested that Zinedine Zidane has been following Son closely.

Given the consistency of Son's stunning form this season, it's no surprise that he's emerged on Los Blancos' radar.

Son has already bagged 14 goals and provided seven assists in the 2020/21 campaign and has been a menace for Premier League defenders with his dazzling style of quick-witted dribbling.

There's no doubt that Son has the star quality to be considered a Galactico in the making as Madrid seek to make a wiser investment next time round in light of Eden Hazard's decline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's hard to imagine that Spurs will be willing to entertain offers for their indispensable star, though it's worth noting that Daniel Levy has previous in negotiating mega-money transfers with Real Madrid.

The Spurs chairman managed to generate a then world-record £85.3m for Gareth Bale in 2013, and with Son due to turn 29 next summer there's perhaps an incentive for Levy to cash in while his stock is at its peak.

Son is valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, making him the fourth-most valuable left-winger in world football, but Hazard's reported £150m switch from Chelsea does set a precedent which Levy will be acutely aware of on the negotiating table.

It will be intriguing to see how this link develops in the coming weeks and months.

