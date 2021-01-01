The United States have so many young talents coming through the ranks at the moment.

One of their most promising youngsters is Wolves' Owen Otasowie.

Otasowie, just 19 years old, has an interesting backstory.

The youngster was born in New York and is of Nigerian descent. He moved to London while he was in his youth.

According to the Athletic, he only started playing football when he was 14 years old. He quickly discovered that he was pretty good at the sport.

Per Birminghammail, He was given trials by a whole host of clubs, including Birmingham, West Ham and Ipswich, before signing for Wolves in 2017.

He made his United States bow in November and he made his Wolves debut last month against Chelsea.

Wolves' academy boss, Scott Sellars, told the Athletic that Otasowie's biggest strength is his physicality.

And you can see exactly why that is the case with images the United States youngster posted on his Instagram in the summer.

To put it plainly: Otasowie is an absolute beast.

What have they been feeding this kid?! He's just 19 years old and looks like that?!

He may well give Adama Traore a run for his money when it comes to strength.

Otasowie, who turns 20 years old next week, has featured three times for Wolves' first team so far this season.

He has been playing in the centre of midfield although he is also capable of filling in at centre-back.

He already has many admirers, including Wolves' captain Conor Coady.

The England international sang Otawosie's praises after his debut against Chelsea last month.

“The confidence he showed is fantastic, stepping out with the ball, showing how powerful he is,” Coady said on Wolves’ YouTube channel, per NBC Sports.

“He’s a great lad, you see him improving every day in training, which he does all the time now. He gets on with his business, gets on with trying to get better.

"It’s fantastic to see him out there. Over the years we’ve played quite a lot of young lads and he’s the next one. He kept his shape, it’s not an easy game to come onto.

"I think he was getting annoyed with me because I kept going up to him to tell him to stay inside and he wants to go get the ball.”

