West Ham star Declan Rice named as Roshane Thomas' player of the year

West Ham star Declan Rice is one of the club's most consistently outstanding players.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present in the holding midfield role ever since he broke onto the scene, providing an excellent shield for the defence and an expansive range of passing that he seldom gets enough credit for.

His form has reportedly commanded interest from London rivals Chelsea, the club Rice started his career at before joining the Hammers in 2013, and it's easy to see why.

The 10-cap England international is undoubtedly an indispensable asset for David Moyes, and the quality of his form has been recognised by respected journalist Roshane Thomas.

The Athletic's West Ham correspondent offered his thoughts on a number of different themes as 2020 drew to a close, including player of the year, best moment, worst moment and funniest moment.

While Thomas did suggest Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio were all strong contenders for the player of the year award, Rice earned his selection.

Citing his impeccable consistency, ability to deputise for club captain Mark Noble and the fact he's in the Premier League's top ten for interceptions and for possession won, Thomas labelled Rice as one of the best holding midfielders in the country.

It's difficult to argue with Thomas' verdict.

Soucek has been a revelation since signing for the club in January 2020 and looks to be a rare masterstroke from a club whose judgement in the transfer market is often wide of the mark.

Antonio discovered a new-found potency in front of goal in 2020 and Ogbonna has blossomed into a much better defender than the one who arrived in east London in 2015.

However, Rice has been on a different level to the rest of the squad, and his £49.5m-rated Transfermarkt valuation, which is higher than any other West Ham player, fairly reflects his elite quality.

His stock has never been higher and the Irons are in a strong position to command a huge fee for his signature, but they'll be desperate to keep him amid interest from Chelsea.

