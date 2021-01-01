Newcastle latest news: 23-year-old could be forced into another exit

One of few positives this season for Newcastle United has been the form of Karl Darlow.

When Martin Dubravka suffered a long-term injury back in March, you could have forgiven Toon fans for feeling concerned, given their 'keeper had made the most saves in the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

However, Darlow - who put in another mammoth shift against Liverpool recently - has been imperious between the posts amid calls for him to be included in the England squad.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, the 30-year-old's form has been so impressive it could have a knock-on effect for a highly-rated Newcastle player.

Replying to a comment at the bottom of his recent article on Newcastle's strength in the goalkeeping department, Chris Waugh revealed Freddie Woodman could be sent out on loan again.

"Woodman is viewed as a future No.1 yet Newcastle have two keepers already vying for that spot," he wrote.

"It might take another loan for Woodman."

Currently on loan with Swansea, the 23-year-old has the fourth-highest save percentage rate in the Championship this season (via FBRef) and has previously been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The only problem Newcastle have in terms of goalkeepers is the potential battle to keep Woodman happy.

After all, he noted how frustrating it was not to play in the first-team over four years ago now and little has changed.

No longer a youngster, he may be tempted by the prospect of trying to make it as a Premier League level custodian on a permanent basis soon after various loans away from St. James' Park.

Given some of the interest previously reported interest in him, it's hard to imagine a young English goalkeeper performing well in the Championship being short of suitors.

Clearly, there are worse problems to have but it's a situation the club must balance or risk losing out on him.

