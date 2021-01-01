Crystal Palace news: Sense of worry behind the scenes

Where Crystal Palace go from here will be interesting.

According to Transfermarkt, 14 players out are out of contract this summer, along with manager Roy Hodgson, with star man Wilfried Zaha once again linked with a big-money move away from Selhurst Park.

Indeed, The Athletic have suggested it's not a healthy situation to be in at the moment.

They claim agents close to the club believe there's a sense of anxiety within the group ahead of an uncertain future.

While talks with some players are reportedly likely, it may not be possible to retain a huge number of them given the finances that would require.

Given the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, players may accept lower terms in these uncertain times but the idea of replacing or retaining 14 players at once may be difficult.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Of those out of contract, priority should surely be given to Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill and Vicente Guaita if money is not readily available to fund new signings.

Townsend leads the way in terms of assists for the club this season (3, via WhoScored) as well as key passes per game, while van Aanholt proved last season he's an attacking threat by scoring three times and laying on two assists.

Cahill averages the most clearances of any regular starter (4.4 per game) as well as winning the third-highest number of aerial duels (3.8).

Guaita, meanwhile, is the established first-choice and his string of saves against Tottenham proved he was more than capable at this level, even despite Harry Kane's goal.

News Now - Sport News