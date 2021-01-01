Robert Lewandowski was undoubtedly the best footballer on the planet in 2020.

The Bayern Munich man took his game to another level, the 32-year-old's goal contributions helping fire the German giants to the treble in 2019/20.

Lewandowski has been on fire this season as well, the world-class Pole scoring 17 goals and delivering four assists in his 12 Bundesliga appearances.

As such, it will come as no shock to learn that Bayern's talisman comfortably leads the way in terms of goal contributions across all competitions in 2020.

Lewandowski really was a cut above the rest and you can check out his stats below in our list of the 25 players from Europe's top five leagues with the most goal contributions in 2020.

Just so you're aware, the overall figure tallied for each player include their contributions from league, national cup, Champions League and Europa League games.

Stats from Transfermarkt

25. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 29

Goals: 19

Assists: 10

24. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 29

Goals: 19

Assists: 10

23. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 29

Goals: 22

Assists: 7

22. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 30

Goals: 18

Assists: 12

21. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 30

Goals: 18

Assists: 12

20. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - 31

Goals: 19

Assists: 12

19. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 31

Goals: 19

Assists: 12

18. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 32

Goals: 11

Assists: 21

17. Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) - 32

Goals: 15

Assists: 17

16. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - 32

Goals: 17

Assists: 15

15. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 32

Goals: 23

Assists: 9

14. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 33

Goals: 20

Assists: 13

13. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - 33

Goals: 22

Assists: 11

12. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 33

Goals: 23

Assists: 10

11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 36

Goals: 23

Assists: 13

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 36

Goals: 26

Assists: 10

9. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 39

Goals: 33

Assists: 6

8. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 41

Goals: 35

Assists: 6

7. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 42

Goals: 18

Assists: 24

6. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 44

Goals: 26

Assists: 18

5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 45

Goals: 26

Assists: 19

4. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 47

Goals: 34

Assists: 13

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 49

Goals: 41

Assists: 8

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 50

Goals: 26

Assists: 24

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 60

Goals: 45

Assists: 15

Well played, Robert.

Ronaldo was the only other player in 2020 to score 40 or more goals, with Lukaku's haul of 35 enough to secure him the bronze medal in terms of finding the back of the net.

Messi and Muller are the two frontrunners in the assist chart, the two playmaking geniuses notching 24 of them across all competitions for Barcelona and Bayern last year.

De Bruyne was the only other player to supply 20 or more assists, while Mbappe came agonisingly close to the landmark with 19 to his name.

