Sheffield Wednesday news: Club working through shortlist of five

Looking for their third manager of the season already, Sheffield Wednesday doesn't look like the most attractive proposition right now.

Clearly, this a huge club we're talking about but with problems off the field and the owner criticising the recently-sacked Tony Pulis in public, it does appear to be a difficult situation.

However, according to Alan Nixon, the Owls have quite a well-stocked shortlist from which to work through in the hunt for a new boss.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter yesterday, The Sun journalist hinted Wednesday had a shortlist of five candidates they were working through.

No names are directly mentioned in the social media post but Nixon did claim in an earlier tweet that those behind the scenes at Hillsborough were speaking to at least some of them at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's imperative they get the right man this time.

On paper, Pulis looked a good fit considering his excellent record when it comes to battling relegation but, according to The Athletic, owner Dejphon Chansiri had early doubts about the Welshman.

Even Pulis was open about the state of play behind the scenes, hinting that this group of players was amongst the most disjointed he'd ever managed.

The likes of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Paul Cook and Ryan Lowe have all been linked and whoever comes in has a battle ahead of them.

While they are by no means cut adrift in the Championship, players not being paid on time and the quick turnover of managers doesn't exactly speak to a well-oiled machine at the moment.

Another appointment that doesn't work out could prove costly given how tight the bottom of the league is looking.

