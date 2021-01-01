It's a crying shame that Yaya Toure's Manchester City career ended with a whimper.

The Ivorian midfielder left the club back in 2018 after being ousted from the first-team by Pep Guardiola.

However, while his stint in English football unfortunately petered out, there's no denying that the 37-year-old is one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen.

At his best under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, Toure was unstoppable, a deadly blend of power, skill and composure.

He scored crucial goals, regularly drove the team forward with lung-bursting runs and continually found his colleagues with world-class passes.

Toure's skillset was just so aesthetically pleasing and as a result, a video compilation of his City highlights makes for incredible viewing.

Unsurprisingly, the footage of the Ivorian weaving his magic at the Manchester club has gone viral across social media.

Toure's City highlights

Midfielders like Toure come along once every decade. In his prime, the all-conquering Ivorian would have got into any team in world football.

The former Barcelona man famously brought an end to City's trophy drought by scoring the winning goal in the 2010/11 FA Cup final, before embarking on one of English football's greatest ever individual campaigns in 2013/14.

It was a season which saw City lift their second Premier League title and Toure was the main man behind the team's success.

From his central midfield position, he scored 20 goals (10 of those coming from 13 set-piece attempts), provided nine assists and created 40 chances.

Outrageous numbers from a man who deserves to be mentioned alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne.

Toure is still an active player, but is currently a free agent after leaving Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai back at the start of 2020.

Should a Premier League team take a punt on him in 2021? From a strictly footballing perspective, probably not, as his best days are firmly behind him.

But why let that ruin a fairytale return for Toure to the division he previously made his playground, eh?

