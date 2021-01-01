Man City transfers: Another big-name veteran could be set to exit

Manchester City look set to go through some sort of changing of the guard.

Indeed, with Vincent Kompany and David Silva already gone and Sergio Aguero's contract also running out, there have been reports from EuroSport suggesting the club were set to go under an attacking revamp in the transfer market.

As exciting a prospect as that may be for supporters who have watched the goals dry up somewhat this season, news from ESPN may be concerning.

They claim that veteran defensive midfielder Fernandinho looks 'set to go'.

Another pillar of City's success, the reliance on him at the base of the engine room - despite his advancing years - has been widely discussed, even after the expensive addition of Rodri in the summer of 2019.

However, the 35-year-old also sees his deal at the Etihad run out in the summer and has been reduced to just seven Premier League appearances so far as City presumably look towards a new era.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As important as the Brazilian has been, City's defence is starting to show it can cope without him.

While their attacking play hasn't been as slick as it was when Pep Guardiola won the Premier League at a canter, his side did recently break a club-record for the highest number of clean sheets in a row (6).

They have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League with Rodri going some way into matching Fernandinho's averages last season in key defensive metrics this time around.

According to WhoScored, the Spaniard makes 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions a game compared to the veteran's record of 1.7 and 0.8 in 2019/20, suggesting he is capable of performing a similar task on a regular basis.

With that in mind, as sad as it'll be, perhaps it's the right time for him to depart.

