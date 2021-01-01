Paul Pogba is beginning to find his best form in a Manchester United shirt again.

The Frenchman was handed another start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Aston Villa and he certainly repaid the manager's faith in the first half.

Pogba put on a midfield masterclass against the high-flying visitors and it was the former Juventus man who started the move for Anthony Martial's opening goal in the 40th minute.

He did so with a touch of class as well, the midfield maestro pulling off an outrageous flick in the middle of the park before laying the ball off to Marcus Rashford.

You can check out Pogba's move in the video below.

Pogba's skill

Martial's goal

Pogba makes it look so, so easy! Not many players in world football have as much natural ability as the World Cup winner.

It was a quality move all round from United, but Tyrone Mings should have cleared Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross before Martial got his head to the ball.

