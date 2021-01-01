Leicester could lose loyal servant for nothing as European clubs monitor developments

Demarai Gray is a player that has struggled for minutes at Leicester City this season.

The Foxes winger has made just two senior appearances this season, playing 18 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and also featuring in the EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Other than that, he has not even been included in the squad in the league and seems to be surplus to requirements.

He has made a total of 169 appearances for Leicester but is clearly no longer in Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

His contract expires at the end of the season and there is now the possibility that he could leave the Foxes for absolutely nothing.

The Sun reports that there is interest from a number of clubs, including Ligue 1 side Marseille and Portuguese outfit Benfica.

Monaco are also interested, while Bundesliga sides are also taking a keen interest in the former England Under-21 international.

There is every chance that Leicester could try to cash in on him in the January transfer window – he is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt – as it could be their final chance to actually receive a proper fee for him.

If not, though, it seems that there will be a scramble for the 24-year-old’s signature in the summer from across Europe.

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Leicester ought to be pushing Gray towards the exit door.

It is clear that Rodgers doesn’t believe he can make a proper impact in the first-team anymore and he has frozen him out in recent weeks and months.

An olive branch was somewhat extended as he played against Palace, but it seems inevitable he will be leaving the King Power Stadium.

The ideal scenario for Rodgers, then, is to cash in and get some money in the coffers, instead of letting him sit out his contract.

They should be asking any potential suitors to pay up now and take Gray early.

