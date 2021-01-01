Aston Villa transfer news: Big club still keen on potential raid

With Aston Villa ending 2020 as one of the country's most in-form teams, 2021 certainly looks exciting for the Midlands giants.

Whether or not captain Jack Grealish will be around for the entirety of it, however, is up for debate.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the England international is still attracting big interest.

Despite penning a new deal with his boyhood charges at the start of the season, Grealish is still thought to be a target for tonight's opponents, Manchester United.

They were believed to have been keen before his contract extension - so much so that the player reportedly told friends he was moving to Old Trafford - before eventually baulking at the £65m fee.

While United are said to retain an interest in the 25-year-old, his valuation is only likely to have gone up during a campaign in which he has delivered virtuoso performances against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Already having directly contributed to eleven goals this season, Villa reportedly value their captain at £100m.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If Grealish is going to leave Villa Park, a bidding war between major clubs is surely welcome.

Both United and Manchester City have been linked with the attacker now and, the more interest there is in him, the more likely Villa are to get top dollar.

Indeed, they protected their asset in the summer by way of a new contract and may even qualify for Europe, so certainly don't need to sell.

At the moment, the club can remain calm. Keeping Grealish has obvious benefits. Selling for around £100m does too.

