Manchester United are now level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday evening thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

United have now amassed 33 points from their opening 16 games in the Premier League this season and are firmly in the race for the title.

It was an enthralling game at Old Trafford, with both sides having decent attempts on goal in the first-half.

The hosts were the team to strike just before the break, Martial heading home from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross after some suspect defending from Tyrone Mings.

Villa hit back early in the second-half, though, summer signing Bertrand Traore firing home from inside the penalty area thanks to a very clever pass from Jack Grealish.

However, the visitors were not level for long. Three minutes after Traore's goal, United were awarded a penalty after Douglas Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Paul Pogba in the box.

It was a debatable decision, as it initially looked as if Pogba tripped himself up, but VAR were happy and Fernandes stepped up to convert from 12 yards - as he regularly does.

Emiliano Martinez nearly got a hand to it, though...

Luiz's foul on Pogba

Fernandes' match-winning penalty

The Portuguese superstar really is clinical from the spot and his strike from 12 yards was Fernandes' 18th goal contribution (11 goals, 7 assists) in the Premier League this season.

Without the 26-year-old playmaker, United would almost certainly not find themselves in the positive position they are currently in at the start of 2021.

If the former Sporting Lisbon can stay fit for the remainder of this season, the Red Devils will certainly have an outside chance of dethroning Liverpool.

United travel to the home of the champions on January 17th, which will be the biggest game between the two bitter rivals for over a decade.

We cannot wait!

