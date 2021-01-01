Spurs braced for bid for £10.8m-rated ever-present man

Tottenham Hotspur appear braced for a summer raid from PSG.

The French club are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino, of course, became known as one of the very best managers in European football during his time at Spurs, masterminding two title challenges and a run to the Champions League final.

It is little surprise, then, that there are so many stories linking players with a move from north London to the French capital.

The latest name in the hat is Hugo Lloris, the long-serving goalkeeper in the Premier League.

The Sun reports that the club are worried that PSG will make a move for their captain, and Lloris only has a year left on his current contract.

He has been with Spurs since 2012, when he moved from Lyon, and Jose Mourinho’s side are already eyeing up potential replacements.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson are both potential targets; the former has been superb for the Baggies this season and the latter has yet to dislodge David de Gea at Old Trafford.

Lloris is still the out-and-out first-choice at Spurs and has played in every Premier League game this season.

He is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt and kept goal for France as they won the World Cup in 2018.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this might be an unpopular opinion but one has to think Spurs might be better off cashing in here.

Lloris turned 34 on Boxing Day, and is approaching the twilight of his career.

It is worth saying, of course, that goalkeepers have a longer shelf life than outfield players but it might be worth Spurs listening to any proposal from PSG.

If they’re willing to pay a reasonable fee and Spurs could buy either Johnstone or Henderson, who are 27 and 23 respectively, it feels like a potential masterstroke.

Lloris can go and see out the rest of his career in Paris and Tottenham can bring in a youngster with the hunger to improve and potentially stay as their No.1 for the next decade.

News Now - Sport News