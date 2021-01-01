Arsenal lining up move for superb £31.5m-rated Bundesliga man

Arsenal need some creativity at the club.

The Gunners, as we all know, have struggled throughout the 2020/21 season and remain firmly rooted in the bottom half of the table.

Their 3-1 win over Chelsea was followed by a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, the first time they have won two league games in a row in the league since the first two matches of the season.

Still, those six points have only moved the Gunners into 13th, and they have scored just 16 goals in their 16 games. Only Wolves, Burnley, and the bottom three have scored fewer goals.

With the January transfer window now giving the Gunners a chance to improve, it seems they are lining up potential targets.

Sport Witness carries a report from Bild journalist Christian Falk, who claims that Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt is a potential target.

Speaking to Bild, and posting on Twitter, Falk said: “We know that the scouts have already made important moves and the club is also actively discussing it in the dressing room.

“It’s no secret that they don’t feel Julian Brandt is as valued at Dortmund as he imagined he would be when he made the transfer.

“Whether a transfer will take place is still a bit open, the winter (January) is perhaps a bit too short notice so it could be a summer thing.

“We also know he has connections (at Arsenal), youth director Per Mertesacker has the same agents as him, and he is a bit tempted to come to London. I could very well imagine it coming true.”

Brandt has made just six starts in the Bundesliga this season but has played a total of 64 times for Dortmund, scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Brandt is an excellent option.

A versatile presence who can play on either flank, in attacking midfield, or up front, Brandt would offer some real guile and pace behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

He averages 1.4 key passes in the Bundesliga, per WhoScored, along with 0.8 dribbles and 0.5 shots.

This is a player who can pick the lock and add the kind of incisive play the Gunners have so lacked in recent weeks.

He is valued at €35m (£31.5m) by Transfermarkt; he could be a snip at that price.

