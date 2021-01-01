Liverpool star makes big decision over future as talks continue

Georginio Wijnaldum’s contractual situation at Liverpool remains a source of debate.

The Netherlands international has a deal that expires at the end of the season but he remains firmly in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Wijnaldum has made 23 appearances in all competitions, playing a part in every single Premier League game.

He scored in the 4-0 win over Wolves and talks are continuing over potentially extending his stay at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona but it remains to be seen if Ronald Koeman’s side have the financial capability to bring him in, whether it is a free transfer or not.

Still, 90min reports that Wijnaldum wants to stay at Anfield and is hoping to thrash out the terms of a new deal. He has delayed making a decision over the offer as he looks to negotiate improved terms.

The Dutchman can potentially discuss a move to a foreign club this month but he would prefer to remain in Merseyside.

The midfielder wants a contract that reflects his status at Anfield, but there is said to be doubt at Liverpool over handing him a fresh long-term deal on major wages in a pandemic.

Along with Barca, Inter Milan and PSG are also said to be lining up a potential move.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a boost for Liverpool.

Wijnaldum remains a world-class midfield player and it would be a blow to lose him for nothing.

That the former Newcastle United star wants to stay is a start and surely increases the possibility of a compromise being reached.

One has to think that both the Reds and the player can come to an agreement and extend his stay at the club.

It is clearly what both parties want.

